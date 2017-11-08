Twitter gives more characters to express yourself

The Twitter service increases the allowed volume of one message to 280 characters, wrote Twitter co-founder Biz Stone.

In September, they tested the possibility to post more extensive messages. At the beginning of the test, users adjusted the number of characters in the message to the maximum, because it was something new for them, wrote developers.

“We saw when people needed to use more than 140 characters, they Tweeted more easily and more often,” wrote Twitter's product manager.

Users who had 280 characters received more likes, retweets, mentions and followers, wrote Biz Stone.

Japanese, Korean, and Chinese have always been able to say more with their Tweets because of the density of their writing systems, noted Twitter developers.