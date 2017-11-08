News
Armenia anticorruption initiatives are presented at UN
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Seventh Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption is held in Vienna, the capital city of Austria.

A delegation from Armenia, and led by Deputy Minister of Justice Suren Krmoyan, also is attending this event, the Ministry of Justice informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Krmoyan on Tuesday addressed at this session, reflected on Armenia’s recent anticorruption initiatives, and placed a special emphasis on making the country’s laws comply with the aforementioned convention.   

In addition, the Armenian delegation had several bilateral meetings along the lines of this session.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
