Armenia anticorruption initiatives are presented at UN

YEREVAN. – Seventh Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption is held in Vienna, the capital city of Austria.

A delegation from Armenia, and led by Deputy Minister of Justice Suren Krmoyan, also is attending this event, the Ministry of Justice informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Krmoyan on Tuesday addressed at this session, reflected on Armenia’s recent anticorruption initiatives, and placed a special emphasis on making the country’s laws comply with the aforementioned convention.

In addition, the Armenian delegation had several bilateral meetings along the lines of this session.