News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 08
USD
485.74
EUR
561.81
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.74
EUR
561.81
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Lawrence Meredith: EU helps energy efficiency of 6,000 households in 17 Armenia cities
Lawrence Meredith: EU helps energy efficiency of 6,000 households in 17 Armenia cities
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – The European Union (EU) helps the energy efficiency of 6,000 households in seventeen cities of Armenia.

Lawrence Meredith, Director of “Neighbourhood East” in the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR) of the EU, on Wednesday stated the aforementioned in capital city Yerevan.

He noted that investments in clean energy are very important to European countries, in terms of improving people’s quality of life and helping to create millions of jobs, and that the EU’s objective is to help such development in Armenia, too.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Ambassadors planned to be invited to Armenia-EU agreement parliamentary hearings
Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations added that the head of the EU delegation to the country, and expert circles also are planned to be invited...
Polish deputy FM: Armenia and Poland need CEPA to develop economic cooperation
The Polish-Armenian relations are traditionally very good…
 France wants EU to cut international funding of Paradise Papers countries
We are thinking, for instance, about the possibility of cutting financial support of the international institutions like the IMF or the World Bank...
 Expert: Moscow was not opposing Armenia-EU association agreement
“Transnational financial oligarchies” were against it…
 EU intends to discuss blacklist of tax havens
No final decision was expected on Tuesday...
 Armenia official: No problems in signing new agreement with EU
The deputy FM assured that the MFA sees no obstacles on the road to authorizing this document…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news