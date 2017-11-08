Lawrence Meredith: EU helps energy efficiency of 6,000 households in 17 Armenia cities

YEREVAN. – The European Union (EU) helps the energy efficiency of 6,000 households in seventeen cities of Armenia.

Lawrence Meredith, Director of “Neighbourhood East” in the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR) of the EU, on Wednesday stated the aforementioned in capital city Yerevan.

He noted that investments in clean energy are very important to European countries, in terms of improving people’s quality of life and helping to create millions of jobs, and that the EU’s objective is to help such development in Armenia, too.