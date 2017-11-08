News
Wednesday
November 08
News
Ambassadors planned to be invited to Armenia-EU agreement parliamentary hearings
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YERERVAN. – The ambassadors of European countries are planned to be invited to the National Assembly (NA) hearings on the agreement between Armenia and the European Union (EU).

Armen Ashotyan, Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, stated the abovementioned at Wednesday’s meeting of the committee.

He added that the head of the delegation of the EU to Armenia, ambassadors of neighboring countries, and expert circles also are planned to be invited to these parliamentary discussions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
