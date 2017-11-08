OSCE conducts monitoring, Azerbaijan does not lead mission to its frontline with Karabakh

STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Mission on Wednesday conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the north Martakert, NKR.

From the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army, the monitoring was held by Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO), the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Mihail Olaru (Moldova), field assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO; and Martin Schuster (Germany), staff member of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

The Azerbaijani side, however, did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontlines.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense.