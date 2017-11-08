News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 08
USD
485.74
EUR
561.81
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.74
EUR
561.81
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
OSCE conducts monitoring, Azerbaijan does not lead mission to its frontline with Karabakh
OSCE conducts monitoring, Azerbaijan does not lead mission to its frontline with Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Mission on Wednesday conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the north Martakert, NKR.

From the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army, the monitoring was held by Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO), the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Mihail Olaru (Moldova), field assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO; and Martin Schuster (Germany), staff member of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

The Azerbaijani side, however, did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontlines.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian FM presents to Israeli PM efforts aimed at Karabakh conflict settlement
Nalbandian presented the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs aimed at exclusively peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict...
 Cekuta: US continues providing support to countries for peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict
The US ambassador to Azerbaijan said he has recently been in Washington and met with the American co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group…
 US Congresswoman: Aliyev’s acts of aggression undermine peace process
Tulsi Gabbard offered an overview of her recent trip to Armenia…
 Armenia Parliament: No alternative to recognition of Karabakh people’s right to self-determination
Speaker Ara Babloyan received the newly appointed French Ambassador…
 Euronest Bureau adopts message excluding military solution to Karabakh conflict
We call for an immediate end to military hostilities between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, to solve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict…
 CNN Greece prepares report on Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh is between war and peace…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news