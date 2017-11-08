US minister overstated wealth by $2 billion to be placed on Forbes

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross overstated the size of his wealth by $ 2 billion in order to be placed on The Forbes , Forbes reported.
In 2016 Ross has an estimated worth of $ 2.9 billion. Official data declassified the value of his assets - less than $ 700 million.
Ross said about placing more than $ 2 billion in trusts for his family.
“After one month of digging, Forbes is confident it has found the answer. That money never existed. It seems clear that Ross lied to us,” Forbes reported.
The archives of documents of Bermuda-founded offshore law firm Appleby, were published earlier in the U.S. The documents called the Paradise Papers mentioned more than 120 world politicians. The document states that US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross is associated with Navigator Holdings, which cooperates with the Russian gas processing and petrochemical company Sibur.
