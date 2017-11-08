News
Wednesday
November 08
News
Armenia PM: Government efforts are aimed at agricultural development (PHOTOS)
Armenia PM: Government efforts are aimed at agricultural development (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Agriculture is one of the key branches of our economy which secures employment in rural areas, and contributes to the formation of the income and the improvement of the living standards of the rural population, export growth, and macroeconomic stability.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Wednesday stated the above-said at the official opening of the ArmAgroForum conference in capital city Yerevan.

Karapetyan added that the government’s efforts are aimed at creating solid preconditions and new opportunities for agricultural development in Armenia.

And on the occasion of the Agricultural Worker’s Day and for the successes in agriculture, he awarded several people with the Prime Minister’s Commemorative Medal, and a group of farmers were encouraged with the Prime Minister’s letter of appreciation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
