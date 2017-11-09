News
Thursday
November 09
News
Two Armenians from Glendale given probation for fatal hit-and-run
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

A mother and daughter, who are Armenian nationals, have been sentenced to probation for their involvement in a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of an 81-year-old Glendale man, Glendale News-Press reported.

The sentencing, which was done last month, comes over a year after Martiros Arutyunyan was struck by a car while legally crossing Broadway from Belmont Street on the night of April 16, 2016. Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, said the white sedan that struck Arutyunyan was seen fleeing from the area after the collision.

After days of investigation, police identified 67-year-old Goar Davtyan as the driver of the vehicle and arrested her on suspicion of felony hit-and-run as well as vehicular manslaughter. Her daughter, 41-year-old Alina Davtyan, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to a crime and filing a false insurance claim.

Police discovered the white sedan driven by the elder Davtyan had damage consistent with the collision. However, police said the two had told authorities the damage was the result of a different collision, for which Alina Davtyan filed an insurance claim.

Last month, the mother and daughter were in court, where they pleaded no contest to the collision and the subsequent attempted cover-up
