Mass strikes in Catalonia

A massive strike takes place in Catalonia, and the road traffic stopped completely.
The Intersindical-CSC Trade Union became the organizer of the strike. Although the official reason for the strike is the extension of labor rights, the parties urged their supporters to take to the streets in support of detained Catalan politicians, El Pais reported.
A group of activists is blocking roads, more than 39 roads are blocked in Barcelona. The metro and buses work in a usual mode, the city authorities refused to join the strike. Groups of protesters also caused the blocking of train traffic, particularly in the direction of Girona.
The Parliament of Catalonia voted for independence from Spain on October 27. Seventy deputies voted for independence, 10 were against, the two abstained.
The Senate of Spain voted for the application of Article 155 of the Constitution, which suspends self-government in Catalonia. On the same day, the Spanish prime minister dissolved the Catalan Parliament and announced new elections.