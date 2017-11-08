Girl books 2-day trip to Paris while her parents sleep

A 9-year-old girl booked a two-day trip to Paris using her father’s credit card.
Ian Wilson was shocked to find his daughter Susan spent one thousand pounds on the trip that included a ticket for the Disneyland Express train and the Eiffel Tower VIP Tour, the Independent reported.
The girl booked a trip at night, when everyone was asleep, guessing the password of her father's phone. According to her father, the girl did not understand what she had done and promised to give 10 pence to help pay it back.
Susan wanted to save her parents' money and took a ticket for the budget airline Bravofly.