Armenia to continue cooperation with EU in emergency situations
Armenia to continue cooperation with EU in emergency situations
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Wednesday received a delegation, led by team leader Sergej Anagnosti of the European Union (EU) PPRD East 2—Prevention, Preparedness and Response to Natural and Man-made Disasters in the Eastern Partnership Countries—program. 

They discussed the course of implementation of this program in Armenia, and considered it an initiative that leads the EU, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the interlocutors discussed the results of the joint work done in the domain of emergency situations. 

In addition, the sides expressed readiness to continue joint programs.
This text available in   Հայերեն
