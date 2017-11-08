Turkish MP of Armenian origin comments on Paradise Papers’ disclosure

A deputy from the Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party in Turkey, Garo Paylan wrote on Twitter about the Paradise Papers documents featuring the names of Turkish Prime Minister’s sons.
“The sons of the Prime Minister created companies in the tax heaven. We, together with the poor who pay taxes, will demand holding them accountable till the end,” said the deputy.
Paradise Papers particularly note that the five companies of Turkish Prime Minister’s sons are in the offshore zone in Malta, where they are engaged in shipbuilding, ship sales, purchases, and cargo transportation.
There are also Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law as well as members of his family who also founded large companies in the offshore zone in Malta.