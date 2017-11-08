56-year-old woman gives birth to twins in Turkey

A Turkish woman went down in history as the most aged woman, who gave birth to twins, Turkish media reported.
Gullusen Guzel, a 56-year-old resident of the Manavgat district of Antalya and her 58-year-old husband have had no children for 25 years. This brought them to a private clinic for reproductive medicine.
Because of an old age, the woman's body was difficult to endure the pregnancy and her pressure often raised, after which she occurred in the University Hospital of Antalya under the supervision of Professor Selahattin Kumru.
The professor decided to do a C-section at week 34 and twins were born - Shukriya Fatmanur and Bilyal Veisel. The parents were allowed to leave the hospital with absolutely healthy children in 40 days.