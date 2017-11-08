Xi and Trump watch Beijing Opera in Forbidden City

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania accompanied by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan visited Beijing Opera in the Forbidden City, Xinhua reported

Trump arrived in Beijing on his first state visit to China since he assumed the presidency in January this year.

The performance was staged at the Belvedere of Pleasant Sounds, the largest opera theater in the Forbidden City, initially built during the reign of Emperor Qianlong (1736-1795) in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) to entertain the imperial family members.

Peking Opera is a traditional kind of art, with a history of more than 200 years. In 2010, on the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list. The Beijing Opera includes instrumental music, vocal performances, pantomime, dancing and acrobatics.

The heads of state and their wives watched excerpts from three classical plays Spring Seedlings in the Pear Garden, Monkey King, and The Drunken Beauty.

After the end of the play, they took photos with the actors.

