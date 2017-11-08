Armenian President receives Second All-Armenian Scientific Conference participants (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan received on Wednesday a group of participants of the 2nd All-Armenian Scientific Conference held in Yerevan on November 5-8. The delegation consisted of prominent Armenian scientists and scholars from the United States, Russia, France, Ireland, Denmark and other countries.

Welcoming the scientists to Homeland, the President highlighted the holding of this already traditional conference in capital Yerevan.

“It is crucial for young people to have the opportunity of communicating with individuals who have already achieved great success in science and technology, but I believe that this forum is also important from another perspective: it is not only a chance for young people to get familiar with new scientific ideas, but it is also a good opportunity to see how successful people can be of service to our country. We have no other way but to build a knowledge-based economy,” President Sargsyan emphasized, presenting Armenia’s consistent policy of encouraging and promoting successful scientists and the individuals with great aspirations amid the financial constraints faced in the country.

The scientists in attendance talked about their impressions of the President-supported All-Armenian Scientific Conference, dwelling on the achievements recorded since the first forum. They evoked those substantive discussions held with many young Armenian researchers that are supposed to combine the scientific potential of Armenia and the Diaspora, exchange know-how, as well as to discuss issues relevant research and education and the ways of dealing with them in a bid to promote Armenia’s development.

The guests exchanged ideas with the President of Armenia on further cooperation for the promotion of science and education in Armenia. During the meeting, President Sargsyan answered the scientists’ questions.