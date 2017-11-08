US sanctions can never hamper development of Iran’s defense program

The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) shrugged off recent sanctions imposed by Washington against Tehran and the security body, saying that such embargoes can never hamper the development of the country’s defense program, Tasnim News Agency reported.
However, he added, the sanctions have never put pressure on the IRGC in the military sectors.
The spokesman further emphasized that the US is fully aware of the ineffectiveness of the sanctions because one of the main principles of the country’s armed forces is self-sufficiency and reliance on domestic capacities.