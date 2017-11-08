Annually about 25 million people become refugees due to negative climate changes

Annually about 25 million people throughout the world are forced to leave their countries due to negative climate changes. This indicator approximately three times higher than the number of people who became refugees due to military actions or political persecutions, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) informed within the United Nations Climate Conference in Bonn, DW reported.
It was stressed that these statistics cover only a part of climate refugees, for example, those who left their home country due to sudden disasters such as floods or hurricanes. Meanwhile, there are no precise data on the number of those who were forced to flee because of droughts.