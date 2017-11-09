News
Apple launches breakthrough device in 2020
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Apple is developing a completely augmented-reality headset, reported Bloomberg.

The Apple headset will work independently, while most AR devices use smartphone or computer. For this, the company is creating a separate operating system, named rOS.

 The augmented-reality headset also will be equipped with its own screen and chipsets.

Apple Inc. aims to have technology ready for an augmented-reality headset in 2019 and could ship a product as early as 2020.

The head of the company Tim Cook repeatedly called augmented-reality headset as potentially revolutionary as the smartphone. 

“We’re already seeing things that will transform the way you work, play, connect and
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
