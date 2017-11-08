Le Pen: Better to be a jihadist returning to France from Syria than a MP

The National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament, on Wednesday stripped far-right leader Marine Le Pen of parliamentary immunity for tweeting violent pictures of the Islamic State (ISIS), Xinhua reported.
The 22-member Assembly committee, the parliament's highest collegial authority, decided to remove Le Pen's immunity in response to a judge's request as part of an inquiry into posts of IS images on her Twitter account, it said in a statement.
The anti-Europe leader, who made her entry to the National Assembly for the first time in June's legislative race, is under investigation for tweeting three pictures of IS executions in 2015.
Le Pen reacted caustically to Wednesday's decision on Twitter, saying: "Better to be a jihadist returning [to France] from Syria than a MP who denounces the abasement of Islamic State: one takes fewer judicial risks".
Earlier this year, the European Parliament also voted to remove Le Pen's immunity to allow legal action against her for tweeting the same pictures.
Under French laws, an offender risks a three-year jail term and a fine of 75,000 euros for publishing violent images.