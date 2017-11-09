Pope Francis: Holy Mass is not a show, no phones!

Pope Francis has expressed disappointment over taking photographs with cell phones during masses, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
“At a certain point the priest leading the ceremony says ‘lift up our hearts.’ He doesn’t say lift up our mobile phones to take photographs,’” he chastised those gathered in Saint Peter’s square for his weekly audience. “It’s so sad when I’m celebrating mass here or inside the basilica and I see lots of phones held up—not just by the faithful, but also by priests and bishops! Please!”
“The Holy Mass is not a theater. Remember, no phones!”
Pope Francis, however, actively uses the Internet for contact with the faithful.
In October, the number of his followers on Twitter exceeded 40 million.
In addition, the Pope’s blog operates in nine languages.