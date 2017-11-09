NASA releases mammoth Space Launch System first launch animation

The George C. Marshall Space Flight Center of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the US has released a promotional animation of what the mammoth Space Launch System (SLS) will look like when it takes off, according to Popular Mechanics.
But the SLS project has been plagued by delays, with the most recent setback pushing its inaugural launch date back to 2019.
SLS will launch astronauts in the agency’s Orion spacecraft on missions to explore multiple, deep-space destinations, including Mars.
The SLS stands at 102 meters.