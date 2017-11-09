UK minister resigns amid scandal over undisclosed talks in Israel

UK government minister Priti Patel resigned Wednesday amid a political storm over her undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
The UK Secretary of State for International Development was summoned back from Kenya by Prime Minister Theresa May after it was revealed she met with senior Israeli officials during a family holiday in the summer, a significant breach of diplomatic protocol.
During the visit, Patel met with a dozen politicians and organizations, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a letter to May on Wednesday, Patel apologized for causing a “distraction” and admitted that “my actions fell below the high standards that are expected of a secretary of state.”
“While my actions were meant with the best of intentions, my actions also fell below the standards of transparency and openness that I have promoted and advocated,” she wrote. “I offer a fulsome apology to you and to the government for what has happened and offer my resignation.”
May, in a letter to Patel released by Downing Street, thanked Patel but also rebuked her for the undisclosed meetings.