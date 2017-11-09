News
Newspaper: Trump and Karabakh conflict, US State Department makes new decision
Newspaper: Trump and Karabakh conflict, US State Department makes new decision
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – “The American side is aware that Azerbaijan hampers the introduction of investigative mechanisms [at the Karabakh conflict zone], and Azerbaijan must fulfill its commitment assumed on the president’s level.

“Without the implementation of these agreements, the American side—and, I believe, all the other sides—realizes that there can be no other point of agreement in the near future between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“So the agreements should materialize, at least for some control. I believe the [US] State Department has decided this, especially considering the fact that Secretary of State [Rex] Tillerson supports this initiative.”

Former special adviser to US Department of State, American analyst specializing in USSR issues, Institute of World Politics (Washington, D.C) professor, and columnist Paul Goble, told the aforesaid to 168 Zham (Hour) newspaper of Armenia, as he reflected on US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta’s statement about certain decisions which the US Department of State has made regarding the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

“The latter assured that the foreign policy outlined by [US President Donald] Trump has not changed, and will not change in the near future if there will be no geopolitical rearrangements in the South Caucasus,” wrote 168 Zham.
