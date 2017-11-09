Presidents of all CSTO countries, including Armenia, confirm participation in Minsk summit

All leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have confirmed their participation in the summit to be convened in Minsk.

Pavel Shidlovsky, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Belarusian embassy in the US, told about the aforementioned to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

He noted that the summit is slated for November 30.

Belarus is the current chairing country of the CSTO.

“The CSTO has become one of the most effective organizations in Eurasia,” said Shidlovsky. “All [member] countries act as one by showing solidarity.”

Armenia is also a member in the Collective Security Treaty Organization.