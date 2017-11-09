US spent $4 trillion on the wars abroad over 16 years

After the attack on Twin Towers in New-York, US spent $4.3 trillion on the wars abroad. This conclusion was reached by the authors of report from the Institute of International Studies after Watson of Brown University, Lenta informs.
The document states, that in case of retention of current conflicts, the expenditures of the U.S. will rise up to $5.6 trillion. Moreover, nearly $1 trillion will be spent on fulfillment of obligations for the treatment of participants in hostilities.
It can be inferred that during the last 16 years each American taxpayer gave up on average $23,368 for wars abroad.
The authors of the report state that analogical calculations of Pentagon are much modest. According to the Ministry of defense, after the 11th of September the U.S. spent $1.52 trillion on wars, that is each taxpayer gave on average $7,340
.