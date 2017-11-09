US president speaks about good relations with China

President of the U.S. Donald Trump stated about good relations with the president of China Xi Jinping
The head of American Administration made this announcement on Thursday during a joint press-conference with president Xi Jinping.
President Trump said that they held a number of discussions concerning mutual goals and interests. He also added that they talk very often and they are really in nice relationship. Trump summed up his speech by saying that his administration is inclined to strengthen their trade and business relations.