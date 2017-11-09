News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 09
USD
486.22
EUR
563.77
RUB
8.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.22
EUR
563.77
RUB
8.2
Show news feed
Denmark to facilitate visa regime for Armenia
Denmark to facilitate visa regime for Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Denmark will facilitate visa regime for Armenia. The draft of the relevant intergovernmental agreement was approved during the meeting of the Armenian government on Thursday.

Particularly, for visa application invitations from close relatives (citizens of Denmark or legitimate Armenian citizens residing in Denmark) or official delegation members will be enough, as well as for educational or medical purposes (with relevant documents), for journalists and businessmen, representatives of civil society.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news