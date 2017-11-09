News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 09
USD
486.22
EUR
563.77
RUB
8.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.22
EUR
563.77
RUB
8.2
Show news feed
Syrian-Armenian students will be given tuition support
Syrian-Armenian students will be given tuition support
Region:Armenia, Diaspora, Middle East
Theme: Society

Overall, 302 Syrian-Armenian students will be assisted with tuition fees. The decree was approved on Thursday, 9 November. 

The minister of the diaspora Hranush Hakobyan said that from the necessary sum of 194,2 million AMD (a little more than $400 thousand), 20 million AMD will be financed by the budget, and the remaining part will be paid by the donors of the Armenian Diaspora – Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation.

Similar tuition assistance was implemented for years.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news