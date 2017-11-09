Syrian-Armenian students will be given tuition support

Overall, 302 Syrian-Armenian students will be assisted with tuition fees. The decree was approved on Thursday, 9 November.
The minister of the diaspora Hranush Hakobyan said that from the necessary sum of 194,2 million AMD (a little more than $400 thousand), 20 million AMD will be financed by the budget, and the remaining part will be paid by the donors of the Armenian Diaspora – Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation.
Similar tuition assistance was implemented for years.