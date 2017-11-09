Secretary of State Tillerson on Trump-Putin meeting

The United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the presidents of Russia and the U.S. will meet during the APEC summit only if they have any substantial topic to discuss.
According to the State Secretary, two sides never had an agreement on holding an official meeting on the margins of the summit. Nonetheless, he stated that negotiations within the framework of the summit might be held, because it is a general practice. Final decision has not been made yet, he added.
Previously, president Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov said that President of Russia and the U.S. president Donald Trump will meet on Friday. He also noted, that Moscow is ready for a separate detailed meeting of presidents Putin and Trump for discussion of such international problems as Syria and China.