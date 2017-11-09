Kyrgyz Republic refused to take financial assistance from Kazakhstan

The parliament of Kyrgyz Republic passed a bill about denunciation of agreement with Kazakhstan on development of economic cooperation in the context of Eurasian economic integration, RIA Novosti informs.

Overall 105 deputies out of 120 voted for the denunciation.

The agreement between the countries was signed in 2016. According to the agreement, Astana should have provided Bishkek with the assistance amounting to $100 million, in order to facilitate the process of integration of Kyrgyz Republic into the Eurasian Economic Union.

The bill about denunciation of the agreement was sent to the parliament on October 10, after the diplomatic scandal between two countries happened, which was caused by the meeting of the head of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbaev and presidential candidate of Kyrgyz republic Omurbek Babanov.