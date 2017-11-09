Moldova President: Armenia is example of multilateral cooperation to us (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Armenia is an example of multilateral cooperation to us, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said at Thursday’s news briefing in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, together with President Serzh Sargsyan.

First, Dodon expressed delight that he has become the first Moldovan president to visit Armenia, and expressed confidence that this visit will open a new chapter in the development of bilateral relations.

The President of Moldova recorded that over the course of 25 years of diplomatic relations with Armenia, fifteen intergovernmental and interstate agreements have been signed, and there is a track-record of cooperation in various matters.

Dodon noted, however, that the level of bilateral trade relations does not correspond to the existing potential.

The Moldovan president informed that cooperation with European and regional organizations were discussed during their talk, and he especially pointed to collaboration within the expanse of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

“I’m confident that our countries will have good relations [also] with the western countries,” he added.

In Dodon’s view, Armenia is an example of multilateral cooperation.

“We are very interested in Armenia’s track-record as a Eurasian Economic Union member,” he said thanking the Armenian President for the assistance which Moldova is receiving in its aspirations for collaborating with this organization.

Speaking about existing conflicts, Igor Dodon expressed the hope that all problems will be resolved solely through peace.

Also, the president of Moldova lauded the Armenian community’s activeness in his country.

In closing, Dodon invited President Serzh Sargsyan to visit Moldova next year.