Minister: We are studying activities of Monsanto in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – The company Monsanto has been registered and working in Armenia for 20 years. The activities of the company are being examined, Armenian Minister of Agriculture Ignaty Arakelyan told reporters after the government's meeting on November 9.

Asked about the activities of the American company Monsanto, that import GMO seeds in Armenia, he said: “Now we are investigating whether there are any risks in their activity. We must deal with risks not only for agriculture, but overall risks, and we are working the Ministry of Nature Protection. I cannot yet inform about the steps taken. We will tell everything after investigation is over. The fact is that we are not working with this company, they are working on they own,” the minister said, adding, that there is always a danger in using GMO products, so it is necessary to understand the possible risks.

Rafik Mansour, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan, recently noted that Monsanto company, which produces GMO seeds, will be entering the market of Armenia. Subsequently, concerns were raised that this may be risky for the country’s population.

The well-known musician Serj Tankian also urged people to stay away from Monsanto products.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
