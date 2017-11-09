Moldova president’s official welcoming ceremony held at Armenia Presidential Residence (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – At the invitation of President Serzh Sargsyan, Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Thursday arrived in Armenia on an official visit, together with his wife.
President Serzh Sargsyan and First Lady Rita Sargsyan welcomed President Igor Dodon and Mrs. Galina Dodon at the Presidential Residence, press office of the President of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
After the official welcoming ceremony, Presidents Sargsyan and Dodon held a tête-à-tête.
Welcoming his colleague in Armenia, Sargsyan noted, in particular, that the Moldovan president is a desired guest in the country. Also, he lauded Dodon’s official visit, which is taking place in the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Moldova.
President Dodon, for his part, thanked Serzh Sargsyan for the invitation. In addition, he considered his official visit historic because this is a Moldovan president’s first ever trip to Armenia during the 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.