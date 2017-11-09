Xi Jinping hopes US will continue to preserve “one China” policy

Saudi king appoints 30 new judges

Billionaires try to withdraw money from country in Saudi Arabia

Moldova’s President pays tribute to victims of Armenian Genocide

PM: Pricing factors in specific Armenia-Georgia commodity markets need to be identified

Minister: We are studying activities of Monsanto in Armenia

Lebanon believes ousted Prime Minister Hariri held in Riyadh

1 dollar crosses AMD 487 threshold in Armenia

Armenia President on Karabakh peace process: Vienna, St. Petersburg, Geneva agreements should be implemented

US Congress member says this year’s telethon will make Karabakh peoples’ lives easier and more prosperous

Syrian army liberates Al-Bukamal from ISIS

Kyrgyz Republic refused to take financial assistance from Kazakhstan

Apple launches breakthrough device in 2020

Armenian doctor from Boston develops innovative ski concept

US spent $4 trillion on the wars abroad over 16 years

OSCE Minsk Group working on place and date for Armenia-Azerbaijan FMs' meeting

Moldova President: Armenia is example of multilateral cooperation to us (PHOTOS)

Moldova president’s official welcoming ceremony held at Armenia Presidential Residence (PHOTOS)

Secretary of State Tillerson on Trump-Putin meeting

Armenia food safety chief on Monsanto: I would not like to use GMO foods

German bank to provide Armenia with €80-million loan

Kremlin: Putin to meet Trump on November 10

Armenia MP: Johannes Hahn reaffirmed that there is no obstacle ahead of the signing of a new EU agreement

Syrian-Armenian students will be given tuition support

US president speaks about good relations with China

Sahakyan discusses construction, architecture in Karabakh

Armenia to increase funding of emergency heart surgeries

Denmark to facilitate visa regime for Armenia

China calls Trump's visit a historic event

Presidents of all CSTO countries, including Armenia, confirm participation in Minsk summit

Global oil prices on the rise

US, China to sign $280bn agreements?

Newspaper: Trump and Karabakh conflict, US State Department makes new decision

UK minister resigns amid scandal over undisclosed talks in Israel

NASA releases mammoth Space Launch System first launch animation

Pope Francis: Holy Mass is not a show, no phones!

Two Armenians from Glendale given probation for fatal hit-and-run

Barack Obama dismissed from jury duty at Chicago courthouse

Elon Musk meets Erdogan in Turkey

US tightens sanctions against Cuba

European Parliament rejects UK's new offer on rights of EU citizens

Le Pen: Better to be a jihadist returning to France from Syria than a MP

American Chemical Society wins lawsuit against Sci-Hub

Armenian president convenes consultation on demographic issues (PHOTOS)

Moldovan President Igor Dodon to visit Armenia

Media: Turkey, France and Italy intend to strengthen military cooperation

Annually about 25 million people become refugees due to negative climate changes

Spain’s Constitutional court annuls Catalonia's declaration of independence

Juncker urges Turkey to return to European values

56-year-old woman gives birth to twins in Turkey

Indian teen kills 7-year-old schoolmate by slitting his throat

Saudi Arabia continues arrests

Six Tanzanian schoolchildren killed in grenade explosion

Girl books 2-day trip to Paris while her parents sleep

US sanctions can never hamper development of Iran’s defense program

Xi and Trump watch Beijing Opera in Forbidden City

Mass strikes in Catalonia

Twitter gives more characters to express yourself

Armenian President receives Second All-Armenian Scientific Conference participants (PHOTOS)

Glendale donates two fire trucks to Armenia

MP: Hearings on Armenia-EU agreement have public importance

Turkish MP of Armenian origin comments on Paradise Papers’ disclosure

Armenia to continue cooperation with EU in emergency situations

1 dollar crosses AMD 486 threshold in Armenia

Russia MFA: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ talk is being planned to be organized by year’s end

Rouhani: Houthi missile attack on Riyadh reaction to Saudi aggression

US and Chinese companies sign contracts worth $9 billion

Armenia to issue ICAO-approved private pilot licenses (PHOTOS)

US minister overstated wealth by $2 billion to be placed on Forbes

Armenia woman tries to commit suicide jumping off the window

Donald and Melania Trump visit Forbidden City

Turkey installs video surveillance cameras on Armenia border

Armenia PM: Government efforts are aimed at agricultural development (PHOTOS)

Ambassadors planned to be invited to Armenia-EU agreement parliamentary hearings

OSCE conducts monitoring, Azerbaijan does not lead mission to its frontline with Karabakh

Lawrence Meredith: EU helps energy efficiency of 6,000 households in 17 Armenia cities

LA Mayor plans to visit Armenia and Artsakh

Armenia President signs documents on outer space, Moon

Trump arrives in China

Armenia anticorruption initiatives are presented at UN

Global oil prices falling

Newspaper: Over 70 well-known Armenians’ YouTube channels are blocked

Lavrov: Putin ready to meet with Trump at APEC summit

Sweden plans to acquire Patriot air defense missile system from US

Armenia population drops by 228,700 people, from 2001 to 2016

Media say Saudi Prince Abdul Aziz dead

Two Armenians arrested in connection with apartment burglary in Glendale

Saudi crown prince: Iran's actions may be “act of war”

Polish deputy FM: Armenia and Poland need CEPA to develop economic cooperation

Mogherini warns of “dangerous” Middle East escalation

Mogherini: US Congress working to comply with Iran nuclear deal

US accuses Iran of supplying Yemen’s Houthi rebels with missile

Blogger Alexander Lapshin to file complaint against Azerbaijan at ECHR

France wants EU to cut international funding of Paradise Papers countries

Armenian President receives PACE Monitoring Committee Co-Rapporteurs for Armenia

China detains 10 North Koreans

NATO is set to send 3000 troops to Afghanistan

NATO strengthens sea lanes and Europe-US communication lines

Erdogan’s son-in-law involved in offshore scandal

Real cost of iPhone X revealed