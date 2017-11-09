US Congress member says this year’s telethon will make Karabakh peoples’ lives easier and more prosperous

US officials call for joining the 2017 Telethon of Hayastan (Armenia) All Armenian Fund.
This year’s telethon will take place on November 23 under the slogan “Fruitful Artsakh.”
The proceeds from this fundraising will be used for drilling deep-water wells, and installation of new irrigation water networks and solar power stations in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
Like every year, many prominent figures have issued messages this time, too, calling on people to join this telethon. Among them are Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Congress members Adam Schiff and Tulsi Gabbard.
In particular, Congressman Schiff said this year’s telethon will make the lives of the people of Karabakh easier and more prosperous.
And Congresswoman Gabbard noted that thanks to every contribution to the aforesaid fund, the economy of Armenia and Artsakh is prospering and new jobs are opening.