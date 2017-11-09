Armenia President on Karabakh peace process: Vienna, St. Petersburg, Geneva agreements should be implemented

YEREVAN. – The agreements, which were reached at the summits that were held in Vienna, Saint Petersburg and Geneva, need to be implemented.

The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Thursday stated the aforementioned in his remarks before the media, and following his talk with visiting Moldovan President Igor Dodon, in capital city Yerevan.

“Armenia’s position regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s solely pacific settlement based on the norms and precepts of international law, [and] provisions (…) of the UN Charter, was once again re-established on my side,” Sargsyan noted, in particular. “Also, the importance of implementation of the agreements, which were reached at the summits that were held in Vienna, Saint Petersburg and Geneva, was stressed.”