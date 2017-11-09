News
1 dollar crosses AMD 487 threshold in Armenia
1 dollar crosses AMD 487 threshold in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 487.30/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 1.08 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 565.32 (up by AMD 1.55), that of one British pound was AMD 637.83 (down by AMD 0.82), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.22 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 266.26, AMD 20,116.5 and AMD 14,539.03, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday.
Հայերեն and Русский
