Moldova president “catches corrupter” during game at Tumo center

YEREVAN. – Moldovan President Igor Dodon was showed an anti-corruption game created by the students and teachers of the Yerevan Center for Innovative Technologies Tumo during his visit to Armenia on November 9.

Igor Dodon played with pupils and “caught one corrupter”.

The President examined the center, familiarized with its programs and projects. He also was interested in its organization and funding.

The game called “Adventures of Neto” was created with funding from the EU and 12 people worked on this project: four teachers and eight students 12-18 years old. It will launch on December 8 on the International Anti-Corruption Day, the deputy director of the Tumo Aram Gumishyan told reporters.

This game is an educational platform: the students both learned how to create games and studied the phenomenon of corruption.

“Studying this phenomenon through the game, the youth will better understand its consequences and will not perceive corruption as a part of our life,” he said.

During the creation of the game it was revealed that the children and adults perceive corruption differently: children perceive the consequences of corruption, while adults understand its cause.

This game will help bring up more literate and responsible generation. “Literacy of a citizen is 50% in the fight against corruption,” he said.

Igor Dodon is on an official visit to Armenia on November 9-10. This is the first visit of Moldovan President to Armenia after the establishment of Armenia-Moldova diplomatic relations 25 years ago.