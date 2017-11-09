Saudi Arabia orders citizens to leave Lebanon

Saudi Arabia has advised its citizens not to travel to Lebanon and asked those who are in the country to leave as soon as possible, after the Lebanese prime minister’s surprise resignation from the Saudi capital fueled fears about his country’s stability.
The official news agency SPA quoted an official source in the foreign ministry on Thursday as saying: "Due to the situations in the Republic of Lebanon, the official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Saudi nationals visiting or residing in Lebanon are asked to leave the country as soon as possible.
"The Kingdom advised all citizens not to travel to Lebanon from any other international destinations."