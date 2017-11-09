Hariri’s political party calls for his return to Lebanon

Prime Minister Saad Hariri's political party has called for his immediate return to Lebanon after his resignation announcement, AP reported.
The party issued a statement saying it was “necessary” for Hariri to return “to restore Lebanon's dignity and respect.”
The statement read by former Prime Minister Fuad Saniora indicated that Hariri is being held in Saudi Arabia against his will.
Hariri’s sudden resignation announced in Saudi Arabia has provoked a speculation that he was forced to resign. Saudi officials have denied reports that he is under house arrest.