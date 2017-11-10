Sign of park named after Armenian musician is attacked again in Turkey (PHOTOS)

Aram Tigran’s name has been erased again from the sign at the entrance to the park named after this Armenian musician, in Batman, Turkey.

Several days ago, the Batman City Hall had restored the sign, from which the name of Aram Tigran was erased with paint, according to Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul.

But the sign did not remain restored for long, as Aram Tigran’s name has been erased again from it.

This Armenian musician, who was considered the “nightingale” of the Middle East, was born in 1934 in Qamishli, Syria. At the age of 20, he had devoted himself to music singing in Armenian, Kurdish, Turkish, Arabic, Greek, and Assyrian. Also, Aram Tigran had translated several Armenian folk songs singing in Kurdish and vice versa.