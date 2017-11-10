News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 10
USD
487.3
EUR
565.32
RUB
8.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.3
EUR
565.32
RUB
8.22
Show news feed
Sign of park named after Armenian musician is attacked again in Turkey (PHOTOS)
Sign of park named after Armenian musician is attacked again in Turkey (PHOTOS)
Region:Turkey
Theme: Incidents

Aram Tigran’s name has been erased again from the sign at the entrance to the park named after this Armenian musician, in Batman, Turkey. 

Several days ago, the Batman City Hall had restored the sign, from which the name of Aram Tigran was erased with paint, according to Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul.

But the sign did not remain restored for long, as Aram Tigran’s name has been erased again from it.

This Armenian musician, who was considered the “nightingale” of the Middle East, was born in 1934 in Qamishli, Syria. At the age of 20, he had devoted himself to music singing in Armenian, Kurdish, Turkish, Arabic, Greek, and Assyrian. Also, Aram Tigran had translated several Armenian folk songs singing in Kurdish and vice versa.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Six Tanzanian schoolchildren killed in grenade explosion
Reports say the pupils were playing with a grenade they had found...
 Armenia woman tries to commit suicide jumping off the window
The woman jumped off the window at the presence of her mother…
Karabakh Soldier, who was wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion, in satisfactory condition
He is being administered the corresponding medical treatment…
 Armenia President condoles with US counterpart
In connection with the shooting that occurred at a church in Texas…
 Armenian Genocide monument desecrated in France
A blow has been dealt not solely to the memory of the martyrs of 1915, but to the memory of all Armenians who were martyred for France during the two world wars…
 Karabakh soldier wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion is critical
One soldier was killed and two others were wounded in the explosion...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news