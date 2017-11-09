US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said talks here between President Donald Trumpand Chinese President Xi Jinping forged an "unequivocal" agreement between both countries that North Korea cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons, ABC News reported.
"There is no disagreement on North Korea. We were pretty pleased by the fact that the Chinese have been really clear and unequivocal that they will not accept a North Korea with nuclear weapons," Tillerson told ABC News in a briefing at the conclusion of the summit.
Tillerson acknowledged that Trump and Xi differ in timing, tactics and approach to pressuring the Kim Jong Un regime. He said China believes the sanctions currently in place need time to have maximum effect.
Tillerson suggested Trump showered Xi with flattery in their meetings to try to drive home that point.
"President Trump has been very clear with President Xi -– that you are a very powerful neighbor of theirs, you account for 90-plus percent of their economic activity, you're a very strong man and you can solve this for me," Tillerson said.