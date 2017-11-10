Trump positively assesses China visit

US President Donald Trump has positively assessed his visit to China.
“My meetings with President Xi Jinping were very productive on both trade and the subject of North Korea. He is a highly respected and powerful representative of his people. It was great being with him and Madame Peng Liyuan!” Trump commented on his Twitter account.
In an earlier tweet, however, Trump had made it understood that he is dissatisfied with the current level of US-China trade relations.
“I don’t blame China, I blame the incompetence of past Admins for allowing China to take advantage of the U.S. on trade leading up to a point where the U.S. is losing $100’s of billions. How can you blame China for taking advantage of people that had no clue? I would’ve done same!” Trump had commented.