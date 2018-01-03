Armenian-Japanese center publishes book of Haiku

YEREVAN. – Armenian-Japanese Scientific, Educational and Cultural Center Hikari has published the edition of the Japanese haiku. Altogether 36 Armenians and 35 Japanese participated in the creation of the collection, following Japanese delegation’s visit on August 6, head of the center Karine Piliposyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
“We are two nations who have a right to speak. It was decided to embody it in the form of a book, and we have succeeded,” Karine-san said.
Karine Piliposyan noted that every participant should receive a copy.
“If a 5-year-old from Hiroshima writes a haiku, sends it to us, and is waiting for a book, we have no right to deceive him,” said Karine.
“Of course, you can wrap books in a beautiful cover and send by mail,” said the head of the center, adding “But, the gifts from the heart should be passed from hand to hand, with the words: "This is a small gift from the heart.”
According to Karine-san, the project must continue. There are free pages at the end of the book, where everyone can add a haiku.
Among the authors are Japanese and Armenian ambassadors, Eiji Taguchi and Hrant Poghosyan.