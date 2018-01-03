News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 03
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Armenian-Japanese center Hikari plans multiple cultural projects in 2018
Armenian-Japanese center Hikari plans multiple cultural projects in 2018
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

YEREVAN. – Next year, Armenian-Japanese Scientific, Educational and Cultural Center Hikari will continue multiple programs that have been already underway.

The students will make and send piece lanterns to Hiroshima on August 6, the head of the center Karine Piliposyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

“We want to make contribution towards preserving world peace and to protest against what has happened," said Karine-san, adding, “We are waiting for Mrs. Yamada’s visit in spring. We will have great days, studying ikebana and sumie in the center.”

The traditional film festival is set for next autumn in Armenia. “We will definitely celebrate Japanese holidays. Among the favorites is tanabata. We invite everyone to visit the center and write wishes on strips of paper to hang them on a tree. It's so nice to hear that the wish has come true,” said Karine.

 Children and adults can get acquainted with the culture and language of Japan in Scientific and Cultural Center Hikari.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news