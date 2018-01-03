Armenian-Japanese center Hikari plans multiple cultural projects in 2018

YEREVAN. – Next year, Armenian-Japanese Scientific, Educational and Cultural Center Hikari will continue multiple programs that have been already underway.
The students will make and send piece lanterns to Hiroshima on August 6, the head of the center Karine Piliposyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
“We want to make contribution towards preserving world peace and to protest against what has happened," said Karine-san, adding, “We are waiting for Mrs. Yamada’s visit in spring. We will have great days, studying ikebana and sumie in the center.”
The traditional film festival is set for next autumn in Armenia. “We will definitely celebrate Japanese holidays. Among the favorites is tanabata. We invite everyone to visit the center and write wishes on strips of paper to hang them on a tree. It's so nice to hear that the wish has come true,” said Karine.
Children and adults can get acquainted with the culture and language of Japan in Scientific and Cultural Center Hikari.