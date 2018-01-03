Armenian-Japanese center Hikari plans multiple cultural projects in 2018

Erdogan supports Rouhani

NATO does not want new Cold War with Russia

Over 20 killed as herdsmen attack Nigerian communities

ARF: No progress onKarabakh settlement is expected

South Korea FM briefs Tillerson about possible talks with Pyongyang

Senior Saudi royal on hunger strike over purge

Egypt: Bitcoin is prohibited by Islam

Peru bus crash leaves at least 48 dead

US would not take talks between South Korea and North Korea seriously

Trump threatens stop to Palestinian aid over Jerusalem row

Erdogan heads to France seeking EU thaw

Iranians rally to condemn violence

Armenian MP: Armenia ready to establish relations with Turkey without preconditions

Trump: I have a big and powerful “Nuclear Button”

Armenian Genocide Documentary ‘They Shall Not Perish’ is on Netflix

NASA's 2018 to do list includes mission to 'touch' Sun

Armenian-Japanese center publishes book of Haiku

Armenian ruling party: Only constitutional methods of political struggle should be used

2 killed in Lori car crash

Expert: Madrid should draw conclusions from Catalan referendum

Office of credit organization robbed in Vanadzor

Turkey urges not to give way to provocation over protests in Iran

MP: Armenia needs to have its own laboratory for exporting products to EU

Death toll reaches 20 in Iran protest actions

Iranian foreign ministry condemns Trump

Yelk bloc: Partnership agreement with EU opens new prospects for Armenia

Pakistan foreign ministry summons US ambassador

450 people detained in Tehran over mass riots

Iranian authorities say situation in Tehran and other cities under control

ARF: Serious protest actions unlikely in Armenia

Italy supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts

3 people killed in Armenia car accidents on January 1

Armenia deputy speaker: Russia is Armenia’s number one ally

Poland refuses to accept refugees from Muslim countries

Trump: It is time for change in Iran

Iran intelligence blames US, UK and Saudi Arabia for protest actions

MP: No breakthrough in Karabakh settlement is expected

5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Greece

EU following demonstrations in Iran

Armenia MOD: Situation on Azerbaijan border is calm

EAEU Customs Code enters into force

Chinese girl enrolled in Yerevan faculty of philology, one day she may teach Armenian in China (PHOTOS)

Karabakh MOD: Situation on line of contact is calm

Armenia analyst: Israel follows demonstrations in Iran

Russia assumes presidency of EAEU bodies

Over 1,000 vehicles destroyed in Liverpool multistory car park fire

Melania Trump welcomes New Year with $4,000 gown

Iran protests’ death toll reaches 4

Kazakhstan to chair UN Security Council for first time

Trump condemns Iran block on Instagram, Telegram app

Shortage of teachers and doctors in Armenia's regions

UK millionaire, family members killed in Australia plane crash

Dubai breaks world record for largest laser light show

Trump not commenting on Kim Jong-un statement regarding nuclear weapons

Major road accident in Armenia kills 1, injures 6 (PHOTOS)

Poorest EU country to preside over it for first time

Italy to assume OSCE Chairmanship, particular attention will be paid to Karabakh conflict

Tajikistan to chair CIS as of January 1

January 1 is World Day of Peace

Armenia President: We will return our relatives to Armenia

Armenian News-NEWS.am wishes you Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

Rouhani: Iranians have right to protest but must avoid violence

Karabakh President: Powerful and capable army is the most important guarantee of security our republic

Serzh Sargsyan visits Armenia’s border military unit on December 31

Berlin Wall: A deep scar on heart of German capital (PHOTO)

20 people arrested in Turkey's Istanbul over suspected links to Daesh

Expert: No sign of mutual trust between Armenia and Turkey.

US man 'nearly decapitated' girlfriend with samurai sword

Congo government cuts internet ahead of anti-Kabila protest

Armenian PM: Officials should feel responsible for soldiers

Police arrest 25-year old man over deadly prank

Iran protests leave at least 2 dead

Karabakh President visits village of Talish

Trump predicts the media will help him win in 2020 elections

UK to set up new crypto-currency in 2018

2018 will be the 'worst for humanitarian crises' since the Second World War

Armenian analyst: Polarization of Turkish society still continues

30 dead in central Kenya bus crash

Iran protests continue for a third day despite warnings

6 people dead in Sydney seaplane crash

Earthquake rattles Athens

Shots fired near Red Square in Moscow

Brazilian Ambassador: My goal is to promote trading ties between Brazil and Armenia

5 most ridiculous moments of 2017

Armenia FM on Karabakh peace talks: There are specific proposals

Putin urges Armenia’s Sargsyan to further develop and strengthen allied relations

Armenia, Madagascar FMs discuss La Francophonie summit to be convened in Yerevan

Karabakh MOD sums up situation at line of contact in 2017

Armenia foreign trade up 26.4% from 2016

Armenia’s Sargsyan signs law on domestic violence

Armenia President visits Yerevan military pantheon (PHOTOS)

Fight against remaining ISIS militants will continue over first quarter of 2018

Japan proposes to China and South Korea to hold trilateral summit next April

Pentagon says claims of training ISIS in Syria are absurd

North Korea announces plans to increase nuclear capacity

US condemns peaceful protesters’ arrest in Iran

Trump says virtually half of Americans approves of his work

Islamic State claims responsibility for Russia supermarket explosion

Blogger Alexander Lapshin intends to visit Armenia