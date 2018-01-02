MP: No breakthrough in Karabakh settlement is expected

YEREVAN. – A breakthrough in the Karabakh peace process should not be expected in 2018, head of Armenian parliament’s standing committee for European integration, Naira Zohrabyan told Armenian News- NEWS.am.
Zohrabyan, at the same time, noted that she would like to see such a breakthrough.
“Why cannot I see that prospect? Because one of the parties to the conflict - Azerbaijan - ignores all the agreements, reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg,” Zohrabyan said, adding that Azerbaijani authorities do not have the political will to settle the conflict peacefully.