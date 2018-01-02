Armenia deputy speaker: Russia is Armenia’s number one ally

YEREVAN. – Deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament Eduard Sharmazanov is confident that Russia is Armenia’s number one ally.

Asked by Armenian News-NEWS.am whether the country would face new challenges amid the continuing escalation of the situation between Russia and West after signing new Armenia-EU partnership agreement, Sharmzanov replied that Armenia should continue to deepen its economic, political, military and humanitarian ties with Russia.

He added that Yerevan has also to deepen its ties within the CSTO and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Eduard Sharmazanov, who is also the spokesperson for ruling Republican Party of Armenia, noted that Armenia could become a bridge between the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union, as well as between Iran – EAEU and Iran - EU.

According to Deputy Speaker, it is necessary to distinguish partners from allies. Armenia is in partnership with EU, but the country has established alliance with Russia, the CSTO and the Eurasian Economic Union.

The EU and Armenia signed a comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement on November 24, 2017 in Brussels.