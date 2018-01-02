News
ARF: Serious protest actions unlikely in Armenia
ARF: Serious protest actions unlikely in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The opposition in Armenia will not be able to organize any serious protest actions, ARF Dashnaktsutyun parliamentary faction secretary Aghvan Vardanyan told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

His remark came in response to a question about likelihood of the protest actions during the period of final entry into force of the constitutional reforms, given that the powers of the incumbent Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan expire in April.

“Consistent steps are being taken. They stem out of the revised Constitution. But, there is no such threat in Armenia,” said the ARF representative.

According to the revised Constitution, Armenia will finally shift to the parliamentary system in spring. Before the Serzh Sargsyan’s mandate expires on April 9, 2018, the parliament should elect a new president for the first time in history. The real power will be in the hands of a Prime Minister.
