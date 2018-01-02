Yelk bloc: Partnership agreement with EU opens new prospects for Armenia

YEREVAN. – Armenia-EU partnership agreement is not contradicting the development of relations with Russia, secretary of Yelk parliamentary group Gevorg Gorgisyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to him, Armenia-EU partnership agreement is not hindering Armenia’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union and the obligations that Yerevan has assumed.

“It just opens up new prospects and development paths for Armenia. The extent to which Armenia will use it depends on the will and decision of its leadership," Gorgisyan said, adding that the Yelk bloc will monitor the situation so that Yerevan implements its obligations to the EU.

The EU and Armenia signed a comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement on November 24, 2017 in Brussels.