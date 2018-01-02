MP: Armenia needs to have its own laboratory for exporting products to EU

YEREVAN. – Armenia needs to have its own laboratory for exporting products to the European Union, Armenian Deputy Speaker Michael Melkumyan told Armenian News- NEWS.am.
According to him, Armenia has problems with product qualification, standardization and technical regulation.
“A businessman with an appropriate certificate will be able to export his goods without any problem, because EU member countries have their own restrictions on selling,” said Melkumyan.
The production within the EU is very expensive, so the brands of various European companies remain in the EU, but the production itself is transferred to the third countries, such as Vietnam or China, with low-cost resources and low salaries, noted the expert.
According to Melkumyan, Armenia should pay more attention to agricultural products, canned food and alcohol products.