News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 03
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
MP: Armenia needs to have its own laboratory for exporting products to EU
MP: Armenia needs to have its own laboratory for exporting products to EU
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia needs to have its own laboratory for exporting products to the European Union, Armenian Deputy Speaker Michael Melkumyan told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

According to him, Armenia has problems with product qualification, standardization and technical regulation.

“A businessman with an appropriate certificate will be able to export his goods without any problem, because EU member countries have their own restrictions on selling,” said Melkumyan.

The production within the EU is very expensive, so the brands of various European companies remain in the EU, but the production itself is transferred to the third countries, such as Vietnam or China, with low-cost resources and low salaries, noted the expert.

According to Melkumyan, Armenia should pay more attention to agricultural products, canned food and alcohol products.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yelk bloc: Partnership agreement with EU opens new prospects for Armenia
Yelk bloc will monitor the situation...
 Poorest EU country to preside over it for first time
On Monday, January 1, 2018, Bulgaria will assume presidency of the Council of the European Union…
 Armenian cabinet approves framework agreement with EU
Ongoing political and economic reforms are prioritized and encouraged...
 Expert: Agreement with EU is extremely important for Armenia
This agreement, he said, gives Armenia a chance to return to a multi-vector policy...
 Karasin on Armenia-EU agreement: Accords signed in other formats shall not violate commitments with Russia
“Our neighbors are sovereign states; this applies also to our CSTO, EAEU allies,” said the Russian deputy FM…
 Analyst: Armenia demonstrates political will in cooperation with EU
The President has signed a decree whereby a respective interdepartmental commission is formed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news