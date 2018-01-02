Expert: Madrid should draw conclusions from Catalan referendum

YEREVAN. – Spain should draw conclusions from the Catalan crisis, Russian political analyst Alexander Skakov believes.
Skakov, senior research fellow at the Institute of Oriental Studies of Russian Academy of Sciences, says Catalan crisis arose because Spanish leadership failed to find compromises with the local Catalan elite.
“No need to speak about the separation of Catalonia from Spain, because Madrid is opposing it,” the expert told Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that if the Spain authorities continue to make mistakes, then the Catalans will again rise their voice to protest.
Alexander Skakov noted the final resolution of this conflict depends more on Madrid, than Barcelona.
Madrid did not recognize Catalan independence referendum of October 27 and imposed direct rule, media censorship. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy dissolved the parliament of Catalonia and appointed the elections in the autonomous region on December 21.